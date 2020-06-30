A Few Strong PM Storms, More Heat and Humidity

Another hot and humid set up today with highs reaching the upper 80s. Clouds will keep temps slightly cooler, but because of the humidity, it will be feeling like the mid-90s. Scattered storms will develop this afternoon with a few strong storms possible. The tornado threat is low, but any storm could produce damaging wind and heavy downpours. This pattern will continue over the next few days, with more afternoon storms likely Wednesday before isolated storm chances return to the picture by late week. Highs will reach the low 90s again by Thursday with triple-digit heat indices in the forecast through the weekend. And that does include the 4th of July holiday – so make sure you do your best to stay cool if you’re spending a lot of time outside. Better rain and storm chances return to the forecast by Sunday.

Today: PM Sct. Storms. High: 88 Wind: NW 5 mph

Tonight: Chance Storms. Low: 70 Wind: Calm

Wed: Storms Likely. High: 88 Wind: Light

Wed PM: P. Cloudy. Low: 70 Wind: Calm