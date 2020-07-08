2020 Charlotte Area High School Senior All-Star Classic presented by Truist Set for July 9

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — The Charlotte Knights announce that the 2020 Charlotte Area High School Senior All-Star Classic presented by Truist will take place on Thursday, July 9 at Truist Field. First pitch of the game is set for 4:30 PM. Gates will be closed to the general public.

“We are pleased to be able to host this great game,” stated Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski. “This will be a special day for all of these athletes, their families, and the Charlotte community. We look forward to a memorable day at the ballpark on Thursday.”

The Charlotte High School Varsity League, which features about 100 players from a dozen area local high schools, was formed last month after the high school baseball season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league, which fielded six teams, played games in Matthews and Huntersville in June and early July. The All-Star Classic will give the seniors in the league the chance to play their last prep game at one of the premier baseball venues in the country, Truist Field.