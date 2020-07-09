Iredell County Deputies Donated Over 70 Bikes To Yokefellow Ministries Of Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office donated 73 found or unclaimed bicycles to Yokefellow Ministries on July 2nd, which had been recovered by deputies over the last several months.
The event took place after the sheriff’s office Evidence Collection Section worked with associates of the Statesville-based ministry for around a month to make sure the event happened smoothly.
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell stated:
“It is always great to help out our community when we can. We hope these bikes will bring great joy to the people who receive them. This is a way to help a wonderful community partner and help us make additional storage space in our evidence storage buildings.”