Iredell County Deputies Donated Over 70 Bikes To Yokefellow Ministries Of Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office donated 73 found or unclaimed bicycles to Yokefellow Ministries on July 2nd, which had been recovered by deputies over the last several months.

The event took place after the sheriff’s office Evidence Collection Section worked with associates of the Statesville-based ministry for around a month to make sure the event happened smoothly.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell stated: