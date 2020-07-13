Hot and Steamy Week

Make sure you have a pool to cool off in, or plenty of ice pops on deck – it’s going to be hot this week! Highs will reach the low to mid-90s each day with not much relief at night as overnight lows only fall into the low 70s. A weak cold front will pass through the area today bringing a chance for a few storms later this afternoon. Hot and mainly sunny through the majority of the week with isolated to widely scattered afternoon storms through Thursday. Storm chances increase late in the week as a weak boundary hangs out over the area keeping partly sunny skies in place.

Today: M.Sunny. High: 92 Wind: SW 5 mph

Tonight: P. Cloudy. Low: 71 Wind: NE 3-5 mph

Tue: M. Sunny. High: 93 Wind: NE 3-5 mph

Tue PM: Mild. Low: 71 Wind: Calm