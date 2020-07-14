Steamy Stretch Continues

The summer doldrums continue with a hot and sticky stretch of 90+ degree heat. Highs will reach the low to mid-90s today with heat indices closing in on the triple digits. Make sure to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks if you’re going to be outside for an extended period of time. Isolated storm chances will stretch through the week, with better storm chances returning for the weekend. If you’re trying to catch comet neowise, you’re in luck tonight with mostly clear skies giving great views tonight and partly cloudy skies the rest of the nights this week.

Today: Hot. High: 93 Wind: NE 5-7 mph

Tonight: M. Clear. Low: 71 Wind: Light

Wed: M. Sunny. High: 94 Wind: SE 5 mph

Wed PM: P. Cloudy. Low: 72 Wind: SE 5 mph