Trigg Watson, Jeki Yoo, Lefty, Krystyn Lambert, Eric Jones and Hans Klok, skilled illusionists, performers and escape artists, demonstrate their perplexing acts, which range from interactive mind magic to comedy routines, on Masters of Illusion, Thursday at 9 PM on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.