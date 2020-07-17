CMPD: 23-Year-Old Man Found Shot, Killed In Southwest Charlotte Yard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Police are investigating after a 23-year-old man died after he was found shot in a yard of a southwest Charlotte residence late Thursday evening.

Officers responded to Bramblewood Drive, off of South Tryon Street, around 11:45 p.m. in response to an Armed Person call.

According to officers, the 911 caller observed the victim in their yard and heard gunshots being fired.

Upon arrival, officers the victim, identified as Andrew Dion McCullough, in the yard of the home with multiple gunshot wounds, police say. MEDIC transported the McCullough to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.