CMPD Investigating Deadly Crash On Independence Boulevard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was killed after he was involved in a head-on collision on Independence Boulevard Saturday evening, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Detectives say Eric McCants II was erratically changing lanes and speeding on outbound East Independence Boulevard just after 11pm on July 18th when his vehicle crossed the grassy, center median and crashed into a vehicle on the opposite side of the road, according to a news release. After the initial impact, police say McCants’ vehicle then crashed head-on into another vehicle. McCants was pronounced dead on the scene by MEDIC.

Police say an open container of alcohol was also located in McCants’ vehicle. Two other people involved in the wreck were treated at a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police say excessive speed is a contributing factor in the collision and impairment is suspected. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Detective Buckley at 704-432-2169.