Dangerous Heat to Start the Week

Another scorcher on our hands today with highs reaching the mid-90s across the piedmont. This combined with dew points in the 70s will lead to heat indices of 103-107 this afternoon. Heat advisory goes into effect from noon until 8 pm. Make sure you’re taking plenty of breaks if working outside and drink plenty of water. Heat continues through the week with highs reaching the 90s each day over the next 7, keeping the 90+ degree streak alive. Better chance for storms earlier in the week with heavy downpours and strong gusty winds possible.

Today: Heat Advisory. High: 95 Wind: SW 3-5 mph

Tonight: Chance Storms. Low: 75 Wind: SW 3-5 mph

Tue: Steamy. High: 95 Wind: SW 3-5 mph

Tue PM: Chance Storms. Low: 75 Wind: Calm