Taco Bell Removing Nearly A Dozen Popular Items From Menu

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beginning August 13th, Taco Bell will be simplifying their menu. The company says the announcement comes after months of analyzing the new way they are running their restaurants.

In a statement, officials from Taco Bell say:

“While some old favorites may be retiring, the continued creativity coming from our Food Innovation Team is non-stop. Since the start of COVID, we’ve made changes at the restaurant level with the safety of our Team Members and guests as our top priority, but we didn’t just stop there. Our new normal has also transformed the way we look at innovation and product testing at our global headquarters. What was once an “all hands on deck” approach in our famous test kitchen has switched to virtual brainstorms and kitchen simulations. Our teams have shifted from in-person focus groups to contactless drive-thru tastings. We’ve learned to adapt to ensure Taco Bell’s long history of innovation never stops. And while change is hard, a simplified menu and innovation process will leave room for new fan favorites, continued progress in categories such as plant-based diets, and even opportunities for the return of some classics on a limited time basis.”

In the meantime, customers have a few more weeks to eat the following items before they disappear from the menu:

Tacos:

Grilled Steak Soft Taco

Burritos:

7-Layer Burrito

Specialities:

Nachos Supreme

Cravings Value:

Beefy Fritos Burrito

Spicy Tostada

Triple Layer Nachos

Spicy Potato Soft Taco

Snacks:

Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes

Loaded Grillers (Cheesy Potato, Beefy Nacho)

Chips & Dips

Breakfast:

Mini Skillet Bowl

New additions to the menu will include: