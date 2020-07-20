The Snark: Fiancé Surprises & Money Grubbers, Stealing Personal Info American Style, Dropping the Nuts, and Clean Up on Aisle 1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – He’s Back! And He’s Live in the Studio….It’s Derek James and The Snark Report!!!!!!

On 90 Day Fiancé:Happily Ever After Angela gets a little surprise when she meets Mike’s friends and then we catch up with Larissa that has dug herself into a hole and now wants Eric to pay up.

Facebook getting ready to bring American’s personal info back to America.

Derek gives us a very important health tip thanks to a plaque infested squirrel.

A California woman refuses to wear a mask in a Verizon store, now it is clean-up on aisle 1.

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.