Gaston County School Leaders Approve Combination Reopening Plan

GASTON COUNTY — Gaston County school leaders have approved a reopening plan for more than 31-thousand students heading back to class in August.

Monday, the school board decided on a combination plan for students. Students will attend classes in person for two days a week, then receive virtual learning for two days. A virtual academy will be available 5 days a week.

School buses will still run, but only one person per seat. Buses will be disinfected after each load. Students must wear face coverings.

“We have tried to find a way to establish school as close to normal as possible,” says W. Jeffrey Booker, Superintendent of Gaston County Schools.

As for school lunches, breakfast and lunch will be delivered to students in their classroom by staff. Students temperatures will also be checked.