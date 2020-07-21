Steamy Temps and Unsettled Afternoons

Another day, more heat and humidity as highs reach the mid-90s this afternoon. Heat indices will reach the triple digits (102-106) calling for another heat advisory until 8 pm for the region. Scattered storms, a few stronger with heavy downpours and strong gusts will once again be possible. This unsettled pattern will continue for the week. Highs will reach the mid-90s through Thursday with the best coverage of storms likely Friday. We’ll begin to see a breakdown in this pattern for the early part of the weekend, but the heat will build early next week with highs back in the mid-90s by Monday.

Today: Heat Advisory. High: 95 Wind: SW 5-7 MPH

Tonight: Sct. Storms Early. Low: 74 Wind: SW 5-7 mph

Wed: Chance Storms. High: 95 Wind: SW 3-7 mph

Wed PM: P. Cloudy. Low: 74 Wind: SW 5-7 mph