The Snark: Partying New Orleans Style, Amber’s Latest Complaint, Sharknado Stalemate, a Creative Lottery Winner, and Jimmy Fallon Checks Out The Snark
It's not the news...It's the Snark Report with Derek James!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –
Heading down south with Married at First Sight to party New Orleans style causing a little discomfort for a bride, but a lot of stripper fun for the groom.
The Amber Heard – Johnny Depp he said she said battle continues.
Producers of Sharknardo looking for big bucks to make another movie. DJ has a suggestion.
A lottery winner slipped over to the dark side when he showed up to collect his winnings.
It seems that even Jimmy Fallon enjoys a little snark . One of Derek’s snarks from Monday’s Snark ended up on The Tonight Show Monday night. Hey Jimmy, we are all big fans…send a little swag our way!
Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.