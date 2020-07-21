The Snark: Partying New Orleans Style, Amber’s Latest Complaint, Sharknado Stalemate, a Creative Lottery Winner, and Jimmy Fallon Checks Out The Snark

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

Heading down south with Married at First Sight to party New Orleans style causing a little discomfort for a bride, but a lot of stripper fun for the groom.

The Amber Heard – Johnny Depp he said she said battle continues.

Producers of Sharknardo looking for big bucks to make another movie. DJ has a suggestion.

A lottery winner slipped over to the dark side when he showed up to collect his winnings.

It seems that even Jimmy Fallon enjoys a little snark . One of Derek’s snarks from Monday’s Snark ended up on The Tonight Show Monday night. Hey Jimmy, we are all big fans…send a little swag our way!

