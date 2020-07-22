Deputies: Investigation Underway After 15-Month-Old Drowns In Statesville Swimming Pool

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Iredell County deputies say a toddler died after drowning in a pool in Iredell County Tuesday evening.

Deputies were dispatched to Sharon School Road, nearby New Sterling Road, in Statesville. Several First Responder units were also dispatched to assist.

The 15-month-old boy was taken to a local hospital were he was pronounced dead, deputies say. The name of the child has not been released.

Officials say no foul play is suspected. The investigation is ongoing at this time and pending autopsy results