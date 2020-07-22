Spectrum Center To Serve As Early Voting Site For 2020 Elections

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the first time in its history, Spectrum Center, home of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, will serve as an early voting site in the upcoming 2020 elections. Spectrum Center was approved as a polling site Tuesday night by the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections will officially approve each county’s polling locations in August.

Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield made the following statement about the Spectrum Center being an early voting location:

“Hornets Sports & Entertainment is committed to doing our part in assisting our community with the electoral process.” “We are thrilled to host early voting at Spectrum Center, which provides a unique venue with significant space, as well as an opportunity for our HSE team members to volunteer and assist at the polls.”

Spectrum Center will host early voting for the 2020 elections from October 15-31. Voting hours will be 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays.

Additional details, including free parking locations, is expected to be released in the future.

Last week, Hornets Sports and Entertainment announced that Election Day, which takes place on November 3, will now be recognized as an official company holiday. HSE employees will be encouraged to utilize this day to vote as well as volunteer at polling sites or within the community.