Wilson’s World: A Special Ninth Grader Becoming a Contributor to the Library of Congress

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – During this time of bad news, it’s always great to hear some fresh uplifting news. This morning Wilson was joined by Jillian Graboski who was an entrant and winner in the Do The Write Thing Challenge Program. Jillian talked with Wilson about the contest and her writing.

The “Do the Write Thing Challenge” gives students an opportunity to examine the impact of youth violence on their lives. Only two National Ambassadors are selected out of thousands in each jurisdiction. Jillian’s paper has been published and placed in the Library of Congress. Jillian will be in the 9th grade at Northwest School of the Arts this coming school year.

Learn more about the Do The Write Thing Challenge Program at their website dtwt.org.

