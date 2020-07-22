Woman Shot To Death In Vehicle At North Charlotte Shopping Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Detectives are investigating after an armed robbery call led to locating a fatally shot woman in the parking lot of a north Charlotte shopping center Tuesday afternoon. The city’s second homicide for Tuesday.

Officers responded to the call for service on West Sugar Creek Road, off of Mallard Creek Road, around 5:10 p.m. Upon arrival, they located a victim, identified as 27-year-old Katie Elizabeth Eckerd, in a parked vehicle who had been shot, CMPD reports.

According to a news release, Eckerd was transported by MEDIC to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.