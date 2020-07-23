Charlotte Firefighters Perform High Angle Rescue For Injured Worker At South End Construction Site

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Firefighters performed a high angle rescue for an injured worker at a South End construction site Thursday morning.

The fire department was called to the scene around 11 a.m. after the worker reportedly fell at an under construction building on Hawkins Street, off of West Tremont Ave.

Breaking : High Angle Rescue; 2100 Block Hawkins St; @CharlotteFD is in the process of removing injured worker from construction site. #WCCB pic.twitter.com/nYL4P1cnUW — Mike Thomas (@tvphotog17) July 23, 2020

The Charlotte Fire Department posted a video on social media showing a first-responder being lifted with a harness from the ground and holding a stretcher.

Within 30 minutes a crew of 18 firefighters controlled the incident. After being rescued, the injured worker was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials say.

Update: High Angle Rescue; 2100 Block Hawkins St; 18 FF’s control incidents in 30 minutes; patient transported to area hospital with non life threatening injuries pic.twitter.com/mZwfOtgj18 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 23, 2020

No names have been released. No additional information about this incident has been provided.