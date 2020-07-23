Charlotte Firefighters Perform High Angle Rescue For Injured Worker At South End Construction Site

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Firefighters performed a high angle rescue for an injured worker at a South End construction site Thursday morning.
The fire department was called to the scene around 11 a.m. after the worker reportedly fell at an under construction building on Hawkins Street, off of West Tremont Ave.
The Charlotte Fire Department posted a video on social media showing a first-responder being lifted with a harness from the ground and holding a stretcher.
Within 30 minutes a crew of 18 firefighters controlled the incident. After being rescued, the injured worker was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials say.
No names have been released. No additional information about this incident has been provided.