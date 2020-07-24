The Snark: A Partying Housewive, Fans of Bare Feet, Fauci’s Pitch, Washington’s Name, a Movie Debate, and Hank Hill’s Dobbelganger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

Those Real Housewives of Beverly Hills once again show they really know how to party.

Proof positive that not only reality show sickos show their nasty bare feet on TV, but so do Rising co-host sickos thanks to a little help from another one of the spinoffs from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

Looks like Dr. Anthony Fauci might want to stick to his day job.

It’s official…the name of the football team that plays in the city of Washington, D.C. is as interesting as the team is.

Shawshank Redemption has been named as the greatest movie of all time by IMDB. But Derek has his own opinion about the greatest movie ever.

It is illegal in the state of Florida to drive your riding lawnmower while drunk…and having that gut and a can of brew while doing it doesn’t help….

