Wilson’s World: Virtual Open Mic Event with Poet Angelo Geter this Sunday at 6pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson makes a return visit with poet Angelo Geter to talk with him about this weekend’s virtual open mic event. Angelo ‘Eyeambic’ Geter has merged his passions for poetry and speaking into a unique performance that educates, entertains and inspires. The event will be held this Sunday at 6pm on Facebook live. Find out more about this event and more on his Facebook page at Angelo T Geter or @eyeambic.

More information about Angelo Geter can be found at his website angelogeter.com. You can also follow him on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

