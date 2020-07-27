Triple Digit Feels Return

The hot streak continues today as highs once again reach the low 90s. This would add to the 17 days of 90+ degree heat we already have for the month. Heat and humidity will make it feel like the triple digits. Chance storms possible this afternoon. We’ll redo this set up for Tuesday with temps dropping t more seasonable highs (the upper 80s to lower 90s) by mid-week as better storm chances begin to set up. Heavy rain could be possible later in the week leading a potential flash flooding threat for the higher elevations that will need to be watched.

Today: Sunny/PM Storms. High: 95 Wind: SW 3-7 mph

Tonight: P. Cloudy. Low: 73 Wind: SW 5 mph

Tue: Chance Storms. High: 94 Wind: SW 5-7 mph

Tue PM: M. Cloudy. Low: 94 Wind: W 5 mph