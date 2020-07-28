21-Year-Old Woman Charged After Man Fatally Stabbed In East Charlotte Home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Detectives charged a 21-year-old woman with murder after a man was fatally stabbed in an east Charlotte home early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to Montego Drive, off of Barrington Drive, around 4 a.m. concerning an Assault with Deadly Weapon call for service. Upon arrival, officers located a victim, identified as 23-year-old Jaquis Lowery, who sustained stab wounds, police say.

According to MEDIC, Lowery was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives have charged Chakyra Robinson with 1st Degree Murder for the death of Lowery, according to CMPD.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.