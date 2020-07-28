Another Scorcher, Heavy Downpours Possible Late Week

Temps will likely blaze into the mid-90s this afternoon with heat indices in the triple digits. A few scattered afternoon thunderstorms will keep this typical summertime pattern, well typical. Another 90-degree day today will take us into the top 5 all-time records for 90+ degree day streaks at 19. This may continue for another day or so, but this streak will likely end by Thursday. A weak cold front and higher water content (leading to more clouds, muggier feels) could lead to heavy downpours – a few which could pop up north of 85 today. Heavier and longer-lasting storms more likely Wednesday through Friday afternoon. Localized flooding will need to be monitored with a few of these storms.

Today: Chance Storms. High: 95 Wind: SW 5-7 mph

Tonight: Chance storms. Low: 73 Wind: W 5 mph

Wed: Storms likely. High: 91 Wind: SW 5 mph

Wed PM: Storms Likely. Low: 73 Wind: Light