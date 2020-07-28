GASTONIA — Back in business. A Gastonia ice cream shop reopens days after protests, and members of the community are rallying around the business to show their support.

Tony’s Ice Cream Shop shut down for four days after protesters and counter-protesters faced off with Riot police last Wednesday.

The melee happened after Lydia Robinson claimed she was unfairly treated inside the business because she was wearing a Black Lives Matter pin. Robinson was arrested for trespassing.

Tuesday, the business reopened and customers lined up to show their support — and of course, to get ice cream.

“Everybody needs to unite together and fight the problem together not separately cause we see what happens when we fight it separately,” says customer Christopher Smith.

“Well, it’s great they’re back open. I don’t think they should’ve ever really been closed really,” says customer Shannon Cassady