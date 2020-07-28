Mister Sparky Of Cherryville Earns Company’s Highest Recognition

Cherryville, NC – (News Release) – Rusty Wise, owner of Mister Sparky of Cherryville-Charlotte, North Carolina, was recently honored with the Franchisee of the Year Award during parent company Authority Brands’ virtual award recognitions on July 8. This prestigious accolade is presented to the franchisee who maintains a high level of sales and demonstrates consistent growth through proper training and management of their organization while embodying Mister Sparky’s core values. Wise was also inducted into the 2020 President’s Circle, for achieving double-digit top-line revenue and profit growth for the 2019 calendar year.

“The caliber of service offered at Rusty Wise’s location is unbeatable, and it’s a testament to the hard work he puts in every day to enhance operations, elevate the customer service and improve workplace culture,” said Mark Dawson, COO of Mister Sparky. “Receiving the Franchisee of the Year Award is a major achievement and we’re proud to recognize Wise not only for the contributions he’s made to the brand’s overall success but for the unyielding dedication to serving residents in the greater Cherryville and Charlotte communities.”

While original plans for an Authority Brands convention were canceled due to COVID-19, the company turned the occasion into a virtual event that provided franchisees across the system the opportunity to network with their peers, enhance business practices and receive the latest brand updates. The virtual award recognitions were a component of the overall agenda and served as a platform to recognize the achievements of franchisees from each brand over the past calendar year.

About Mister Sparky

Mister Sparky is the #1 largest consumer electrical franchise, offering premium residential services in more than 100 cities across the U.S. Experts at safeguarding homes against potential hazards, the company’s licensed electricians are highly trained and provide customers with installation, repair, and replacement services in a fast and reliable manner. America’s On-Time Electrician® is part of Authority Brands, the parent company to leading home service brands across the plumbing, electrical services, residential cleaning, at-home care, swimming pool repair and maintenance, and pest control services sectors. For more information, visit www.mistersparkycharlotte.com.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands, LLC is the parent company of seven leading home service franchisors, America’s Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Homewatch CareGivers, Mister Sparky, Mosquito Squad, and One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 1675 locations operated by 920 franchise owners in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Kenya, and Indonesia. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchisee growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See https://www.theauthoritybrands.com/ for more information.