Charlotte Hornets Will Provide 2,020 Meals During Week Of Service

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte Hornets, in partnership with Bank of America, have expanded their annual Day of Service to be the first Week of Service.

The Week of Service, which will take place from Monday, August 3rd to Friday, August 7th, will see the two organizations team with local Black-owned restaurants to provide 2,020 meals to healthcare and essential workers, and others in need in our community.

“Like so many things, our annual Day of Service will take on a different feel this year, but it remains important to the Hornets and our partners at Bank of America that we continue to find ways to support our neighbors,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “While 2020 has had its difficulties, we hope these 2,020 meals will show our appreciation to some of the healthcare and essential workers who have kept us going and will offer some positivity for members of our community who need our help. We are also glad to have the opportunity to include some of our local Black-owned restaurants that are providing food as part of our efforts.”

At various times during the week, meals will be served to healthcare workers at several Novant Health locations, to individuals in need in local shelters, and to essential workers at select Food Lion, Walmart and Lowe’s locations. The meals for Monday, Wednesday and Friday will be sourced from local Black-owned businesses, including Ace of Spuds, Catering by Cordré, Cuzzo’s Cuisine, Detour Coffeebar, Leah & Louise, Mert’s Heart & Soul, Nappy Chef, Sweet Creations of Charlotte and Uptown Yolk. The meals for Tuesday and Thursday will come from Hornets food partners Chick-fil-A, Domino’s and Plate Perfect Catering. Hornets partner Coca-Cola Consolidated will be providing more than 2,000 beverages to accompany the meals.