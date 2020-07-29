The Snark: A Fiancé Lost in Translation, LiLo’s Mom Gets Engaged (Again), Wasted Vodka, and Barbie & Crazy Ken Hit the Campaign Trail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

Jihon, who has no job and no money, gets tripped up by a translator app on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way so Deavan takes a little break.

Dina Lohan, a.k.a. LiLo’s mom, is hooking back up with her internet boyfriend, who she has never met…sounds like a new reality TV show is in the works.

Seems that vodka and saunas didn’t keep Belarius President Alexander Lukashenko covid free.

Mattel is rolling out a new Barbie set for campaign 2020… comes complete with fake news Barbie and crazy social media Ken.

