The Snark: A Fiancé Lost in Translation, LiLo’s Mom Gets Engaged (Again), Wasted Vodka, and Barbie & Crazy Ken Hit the Campaign Trail
It's not the news...It's the Snark Report with Derek James!
Jihon, who has no job and no money, gets tripped up by a translator app on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way so Deavan takes a little break.
Dina Lohan, a.k.a. LiLo’s mom, is hooking back up with her internet boyfriend, who she has never met…sounds like a new reality TV show is in the works.
Seems that vodka and saunas didn’t keep Belarius President Alexander Lukashenko covid free.
Mattel is rolling out a new Barbie set for campaign 2020… comes complete with fake news Barbie and crazy social media Ken.
