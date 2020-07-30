Fourth Suspect In Deadly East Charlotte Fight Located, Arrested In New Jersey

1/4 Jay Romero Speeding Other Free Text First Degree Murder Common Law Robbery

The Latest (7/30/20):

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Detectives have arrested a fourth suspect in reference to a murder that happened in east Charlotte on June 9th.

After an investigation, 26-year-old Jay Francis Romero Jr. was identified as the fourth suspect in the Brian Quiros murder case, officers say. On July 6, Romero was located and arrested in New Jersey and then transported back to Charlotte on July 29 to be interviewed by Homicide Unit detectives.

According to CMPD, after being interviewed by detectives Romero was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Murder, Common Law Robbery, and Conspiracy to Commit Common Law Robbery.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Original Story (6/15/20):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say three people are facing charges in reference to a murder that happened in east Charlotte on June 9th.

Just after midnight on June 9th, officers say they responded to reports of a fight on Commonwealth Avenue. All the people involved had already left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival, according to a news release.

A short time later, police were informed that a victim had shown up to Novant Health Presbyterian Hospital with trauma. The victim, Brian Quiros, died on June 13th from the injuries he sustained in the fight, according to the CMPD.

Police say they determined Omar Almanza De La Garza, Jordan Robertson, and Jahdell Lewis were the suspects in the case.

Each suspect was interviewed and then charged with murder, common law robbery and conspiracy to commit common law robbery, according to the CMPD.

The case is still active and ongoing. Anyone with details is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.