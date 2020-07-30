Wilson’s World: Heading into Space with NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The kid in Wilson was out in full force this morning when he was visiting Candice Jordan, Planetarium Administrator with the Schiele Museum in Gastonia, as he was getting ready for this morning’s launch of NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover. The rover launched at 7:50am eastern time from Cape Canaveral in Florida, with scheduled touch down seven months from now in the Jezero crater on Mars on February 18, 2021.

The rover is scheduled to be on the red plant for one Mars year (that’s 687 Earth days) and will be looking for signs of ancient life (and maybe current life?) and collecting rock and soil samples to hopefully bring back to Earth.

Check out NASA’s YouTube Channel HERE to view the launch of Perseverance.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.