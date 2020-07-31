Tracking The Coronavirus In The Carolinas

New information is being released daily about the coronavirus and the impacts it’s causing in the Carolinas. WCCB’s Digital Team will continue to update this story as new numbers are reported.

July 31st:

North Carolina: 122,148 confirmed cases | 1,924 deaths

South Carolina: 88,523 confirmed cases | 1,647 deaths

United States: 4,473,974 confirmed cases | 151,499 deaths

CLICK TO JUMP TO NORTH CAROLINA AND SOUTH CAROLINA CASES

Data For North Carolina:

As of July 31st, North Carolina is reporting 1,954 new cases of coronavirus and 18 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,229 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 1,757,102 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 1,924 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

Data For South Carolina:

On July 31st, DHEC announced 1,346 new confirmed cases and 15 new probable case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 45 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 88,523, probable cases to 493, confirmed deaths to 1,647 and 65 probable deaths.

Total Cases In The United States:

As of July 31st, there are currently 4,473,974 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, according to the CDC. There have been a total of 151,499 deaths reported.

The interactive map below breaks down the amount of cases in each state.

Confirmed cases are being reported in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands.