CFD: High Angle Rescue In Uptown After Worker’s Head Hit Steal Beam

1/2

2/2



CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Firefighters performed a high angle rescue for an injured worker at an Uptown Charlotte construction site Friday morning.

The fire department was called to the scene around 10 a.m. after the construction worker hit their head on a steal beam at a South Graham Street construction site, nearby the Bank of America Stadium.

High Angle Rescue in progress; 400 block of South Graham St; Construction site pic.twitter.com/0hxDbYpGC3 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 31, 2020

The Charlotte Fire Department posted a video on social media showing a first-responder being lifted with a harness from the ground and holding a stretcher.

The worker was injured on the 25th floor of the high-rise building and within 20 minutes a crew of 16 firefighters controlled the incident. After being rescued, the injured worker was evaluated by MEDIC and said to be alert during the time of transport to a local hospital, CFD says.

Update High Angle Rescue in progress; 400 block of South Graham St; Construction site pic.twitter.com/jn99ixoEKV — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 31, 2020

No firefighters were injured during the rescue.

No names have been released. No additional information about this incident has been provided.