Coronavirus Trends In NC Still Moving In Right Direction

NORTH CAROLINA – Coronavirus trends in North Carolina continue to move in the right direction. It comes as the state is reporting its third straight day of decreasing cases.

Meanwhile, the percentage of positive tests is holding steady at around 8 percent.

Currently, there are 125,219 Covid-19 cases in North Carolina. 1142 people are currently hospitalized. 1964 people have died.

Mecklenburg County still has the most Coronavirus cases in the state with 20,864.



