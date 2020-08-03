Isaias Local Impacts

Isaias will strengthen slightly, before making landfall as a Cat 1 hurricane near Myrtle Beach, SC late tonight. Hurricane warnings have been issued from south of the Santee River, SC to Surf City, NC. Winds 75 mph with stronger gusts will be possible with 3-6″ of rain across the eastern Carolinas. A threat for a few tornadoes begins across the SC/NC coast late tonight into early Tuesday.

For us here, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the far eastern fringe of the region as heavy rainfall rates could lead to flash flooding from outer rain bands of Isaias. The mountains and foothills also under a flash flood watch, as moisture from Isaias interacts with a stalled front across the higher elevations. 2″+ will be possible for some areas under the flash flood watch. The majority of the area will see 1/2-1″ of rain. Gusts 20+ mph will be possible late tonight east of 77, as impacts remain minimal for the majority of the Charlotte Metro area.

Today: Rain & Storms. High: 85 Wind: SE 5-8 mph

Tonight: Showers Likely. Low: 69 Wind: E 10; G20

Tue: PM Sunshine. High: 88 Wind: SW 10 mph

Tue PM: Chance Showers. Low: 71 Wind: SW 5-7 mph