Wilson’s World: Kicking off Charlotte Knights Week of Giving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson was joined by Tommy Viola with the Charlotte Knights to talk about the Knights most recent community initiative. The Knights’ front office staff committed to a goal of 500 community service hours through non-profits, blood drive contributions, and an educational outreach program as part of the Knights Care 4 CLT campaign. The Knights along with their partner Truist, to date have raised over $125,000 for healthcare workers, seven local-area charities, and Knights’ employees (part-time, game-day, and full-time) who are in need.

Their newest initiative “Week of Giving” is kicking off today to with Promising Pages, just one of the different charities they will be helping out this week. They will also be working with Bright Blessings, Care Ring, Classroom Central, Roof Above, Second Harvest Food Bank and A Child’s Place | Thompson Child & Family Focus.

