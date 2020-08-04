Police Arrest 15-Year-Old For Brazen Carjacking In Concord

The Latest:

Concord Police say they arrested a 15-year-old for the carjacking that happened at a Circle K off Concord Mills Boulevard on July 25th. The suspect has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and further charges are pending, according to a news release.

Police say the teen is from Charlotte. In addition to the 15-year-old suspect, police say six other juveniles, ranging from ages 13-15, have been charged as accomplices.

Original Story (Posted: August 1, 2020):

CONCORD, N.C. — Police are searching for a man who reportedly carjacked a woman outside a Circle K on Concord Mills Boulevard on July 25th, according to a news release.

Officers say a man forced a victim from her vehicle at gunpoint. The woman stood behind the vehicle but the suspect backed up causing her to jump on the back of the vehicle. The video shows the woman being drug by the vehicle for a short distance before she fell off. Police say she had minor injuries.

Concord police found the stolen vehicle and tried to stop it, when the man crashed into another car in Charlotte and fled on foot, according to the news release.

The Concord Police Department say to contact them at 704-920-5000, if anyone has information on the identify or whereabouts of the man.