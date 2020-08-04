Sunshine Returns Tuesday

As TS Isaias moves up the east coast, clouds will gradually clear out for more sunshine in the forecast today. Highs will reach back in other upper 80s to lower 90s across the region with just an isolated storm chance. Afternoon and evening storm chances will get better through the end of the week with temps near average (highs in the upper 80s, lows in the low 70s) Drier air returns for the weekend as temps climb back into the lower 90s, and rain chances become more isolated.

Today: More Sun. High: 90 Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Iso. storms. Low: 70 Wind: SW 5 mph

Wed: PM Storms. High: 90 Wind: S 5 mph

Wed PM: Chance storms. Low: 71 Wind: SE 5 mph