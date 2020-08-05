The Snark: Butt Drumming Fiancé , Eye Rolling on RHOP, Happy BD to the Twinkie, Nose Problems, and Fake Olive Oil

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

On 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Ari takes her mom to see Biniyam’s performance at the club…who knew that ‘butt drumming’ was a talent? Could this have given Derek an idea for a new career?

It’s fake smiles and and lots of eye rolling all the way around on the season premiere of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Happy 90th birthday to Hostess Twinkies! Better check those freshness dates.

A bandit with a big schnoz may be thinking about a little plastic surgery right about now.

Bad news for olive oil lovers…some of your oil might not be as virginal as you think.

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.