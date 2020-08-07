Construction Begins On Mixed-Use Project, Elizabeth on Seventh, In Community Near Uptown Charlotte

1/4 Rendering of Elizabeth on Seventh

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Construction officially begun on Elizabeth on Seventh, a mixed-use project, at the intersection of East 7th and North Caswell Road in the Elizabeth neighborhood in Charlotte.

Crescent Communities announced details for the upcoming retail and speculative office community project on Monday.

Senior Managing Director of Crescent Communities Brendan Pierce made the following statement about the project:



“The Elizabeth on Seventh community incorporates the latest health and wellness specifications that the market will require in a post-COVID world.” “The modern building – coupled with walkable amenities in a dynamic neighborhood – will be a competitive advantage for companies seeking to recruit and retain superior talent.”

Elizabeth on Seventh will be situated within minutes from Uptown, I-85, I-77, I-74, Independence Park and near the Little Sugar Greenway. The location will be within walking distance of over 40 retailers and restaurants.

The new community, which will feature 103,500 square feet of office and ground-floor retail space, will include artistic design with public art throughout, a pedestrian-friendly plan, a courtyard, a first-floor tenant lounge, and three outdoor terraces for collaboration beyond the office.

Stephen Woodard with JLL, which is leading office leasing efforts for the community, made the following statement:

“This location within the Elizabeth neighborhood is ideal for an office—the intersection has charm, and it’s easily-accessed from many parts of town.” “The building’s design, architecture, and layout will add to the appeal; Crescent Communities’ has been thoughtful to incorporate amenities that will enhance the tenant experience.”

In addition, the location will include a parking garage and bike parking. Also, Crescent is pursuing a Fitwel certification, which will put a focus on health and wellness specifications throughout the building’s design, development and operations processes.

