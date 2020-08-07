Friday Storms, Better Conditions for Weekend Plans

A cloudy start to the day with temps slightly cooler than the past few days this week. However, that won’t stop temperatures from climbing into the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon. Scattered to numerous storms possible today. A few storms could become severe with damaging wind and heavy downpours leading to localized flooding possible. This weekend will bring drier air to the region. It will be hot with highs back in the low 90s, but afternoon lake plans should remain intact with just an isolated storm chance. Unsettled weather with late-day storms returns by Wednesday.

Today: PM Storms. High: 90 Wind: Light

Tonight: Storms Taper Off. Low: 71 Wind: Calm

Sat: Hot. High: 91 Wind: Light

Sun: Sunny. High: 92 Wind: S 5 mph