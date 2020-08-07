Troopers: Overturned Tractor Trailer Accident On I-77 South In Iredell County, Highway Shutdown Until 5 P.M.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The NC State Highway Patrol says a tractor-trailer, hauling plastic recyclables, overturned on Interstate 77 Southbound in Iredell County Friday morning resulting in a portion of the highway shutting down.

Troopers responded to I-77 South just south of the I-40 interchange around 10:30 a.m. According to officials, the tractor-trailer was traveling east on the I-40 off-ramp and lost control while attempting to merge onto I-77 South.

The truck collided with a guardrail and overturned in the median of I-77. Troopers say there are no injuries.

I-77 South is blocked at I-40 and expected to remain closed until 5 p.m. The I-40 East exit ramp to I-77 South is open. I-77 South traffic is being diverted to US 21, onto I-40 East, and back to I-77 South.

Local traffic should avoid the area due to extensive backups and delays. Crews are working to clear the scene as quickly and safely as possible.