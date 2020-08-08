President Trump Signs 4 Executive Orders For Coronavirus Relief, NC Coronavirus Cases Increase

WASHINGTON — President Trump signs four Executive Orders bypassing Congress after negotiations on a new stimulus package broke down.

One of the orders provides a federal unemployment bonus of 400 dollars a week. That’s down from the 600 dollar a week benefit that expired at the end of July.

The President is also deferring the payroll tax through the end of the year for people making less than 100-thousand dollars.

The other orders defer student loan payments and extend the freeze on evictions. The Executive Orders could be challenged in court.

Meanwhile, the weekly average of new Coronavirus cases in North Carolina is increasing for the first time this month. The state reports nearly 2-thousand new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.

And, all schools in New York have been given the all-clear to hold in person classes this Fall.