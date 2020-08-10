Early Morning Fire Destroys Part Of Union County Home, Residents Safe

1/3

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Residents of a home in Union County that was destroyed by an early Monday morning fire were able to safely escape without injury, deputies say.

Fire stations from the Bakers, Mineral Springs and Wesley Chapel Volunteer Fire Departments, as well as the Monroe Fire Department responded to the fire at the South Rocky River Road home around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a working fire in the garage and upstairs areas above the garage.

The Union County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene to investigate the origin and cause. The fire appears to have been accidental in nature, resulting from an electrical event in the well between the kitchen and the garage.

Two individuals were present at the time the fire started and were awakened by the sound of a smoke detector.