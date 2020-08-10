Hot Start to the Week, PM Storms

Another hot and humid day on tap with highs reaching the low 90s this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon. Showers and storms will become more numerous as the week progresses. Daytime temps will remain seasonable through mid-week with highs reaching the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. However, as storm chances increase, temps will fall slightly below average through the end of the week with highs reaching the mid 80s by Friday.

Today: M Sunny. Chance Storms. High: 90 Wind: SW 5 mph

Tonight: P. Cloudy. Chance Storms. Low: 72 Wind: NE 5 mph

Tue: Chance Storms. High: 89 Wind: Calm

Tue PM: P. Cloudy. Low: 73 Wind: Calm