Police: 25-Year-Old Man Charged With Robbery Of Rock Hill 7-Eleven

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police say a 25-year-old man has been charged in connection to a robbery that happened at a Rock Hill 7-Eleven early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the convenience store, located on Cherry Road, around 3:20 a.m. to meet with the clerk that was on duty.

The clerk informed police that a man entered the business and put a cell phone to their head. The suspect then grabbed the clerk by the arm and forced the clerk over to the cash register. According to officers, he then removed cash from the register and took two packs of Newport cigarettes while repeating “Don’t make me use a weapon on you.”

Officers were able to view video footage and confirm the suspect, identified as Tyreck Emmanuel Green, was the same person the York County Deputies had in custody after being in the area around the time of the incident.

After an investigation police say Green was charged with Armed Robbery.