AM Fog, Steamy Afternoon

Patchy fog to start the morning. Another hot and humid day on tap with highs reaching the low 90s this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon. Showers and storms will become more numerous as the week progresses. Daytime temps will remain near average through Wednesday with highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s. However, as storm chances increase, temps will fall slightly below average through the end of the week with highs reaching the mid-80s by Friday. A few stronger storms possible, looking ahead to the weekend with temps in the mid to upper 80s.

Today: Iso Storms. High: 91 Wind: Calm

Tonight: Chance Storms. Low: 73 Wind: Light

Wed: Chance Storms. High: 89 Wind: SE 5 mph

Tue PM: Chance Storms. Low: 73 Wind: Light