Best of The Snark: Food Fights, Botched Babes, Sharknado, Squirrels with Nuts, Fake Psychics, Pantless Doughnut Lover,and Little Piggies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

On Married to Medicine LA a Vietnamese dish causes a not so interesting fight over food.

The doctors on Botched meet a buxom babe that can’t seem to find her napkin.

The producers of Sharknado looking for the funds to head back out to the water…DJ has suggested to help them.

A Colorado squirrel tested positive for bubonic plaque…well, looks like no one will be messing his nuts.

On Meet the Frasers we learn that fake psychic Matt just can’t get close to nature even if it is for his Dad.

Stop us if you have heard this one…a man strolls into a doughnut shop without pants.

A group of pigs tried to pull the great escape…all recovered except one little piggie…leaving us with a visual we would rather forget.

