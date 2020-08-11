Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles Weighs In On Kamala Harris As Joe Biden’s VP Pick

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Joe Biden has a running mate: California Senator Kamala Harris. The choice is historic. Harris is the first Black and Asian-American woman to be nominated as a running mate on a major party’s presidential ticket.

Biden made the pledge to nominate a woman months ago. March 15 he said, “I would pick a woman to be my Vice President.” Aides say the campaign thoroughly vetted at least 11 women. Biden has said, “Every one of the women I’ve, we’ve, interviewed is qualified.”

Friends of Biden say he wanted to find a governing partner who could help tackle the tremendous challenges awaiting whoever wins the election. But they also say he wanted a loyal partner in hopes of building a rapport as strong as the one he forged with President Obama. Obama tweeted about Harris Tuesday, saying, “She is more than prepared for the job,” and, “This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing.”

President Trump weighed in, too, saying, “I was more surprised than anything else because she did so poorly. Many people did much better than her in the primary. She did very poorly in the primaries.”

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles calls Biden’s choice “excellent,” saying Harris is “more than qualified.” WCCB News @ Ten anchor Morgan Fogarty asked Lyles how this choice reflects representation. Lyles says, “For Black and brown girls to be able to see that? It means everything. We all need to see people like us. We women need to see women leading like us. And that really makes a big difference. I’m excited. I think that I can hardly wait to get my granddaughter some t-shirts.”

Fogarty also asked Lyles, who has met Harris, to describe her as a person, not a politician. Lyles says, “When you are a Black woman and you have this kind of success, you have to have a really good understanding of who you are. And I think that that confidence shows in her. But it’s that warmness that connects her to people. I think she’s gonna be great on the campaign trail.”

Biden and Harris are expected to make their fist public appearance as running mates Wednesday in Delaware.