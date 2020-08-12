Best of Snark: A Fiancé’s Dating Preferences, a Tonight Show Snark, A Man with Panty Lines, and Martha’s Marriage Tips

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

We got to meet 26 year old rapper Brittany on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and get a interesting look at her dating preferences.

Looking back at when one of Derek’s snarks made it to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon…thanks to a lady who peed on the floor of a Verizon store.

A German man shared his love of wearing women’s underwear…wonder if he has panty lines?

The premiere of Martha Knows Best highlighted her gardening and marriage tips…like how you need to keep the hoe in the shed.

