More Storms Wednesday, Heavy Rain Late Week

Waking up this morning to a little bit of lingering shower activity west of Charlotte. This will dissipate over the next hour or so. Lingering fog will prevail through 9-10 am. Cloudy for most of the day as highs reach the upper 80s. A few scattered storms could become severe with the bigger threat being the chance for localized flooding for a few of these storms. More numerous showers and storms to end the week. The severe threat and flooding threat is a bit more concerning Thursday into Friday and it will be a day/evening to watch. Highs will be below average late week into the weekend with temps topping out in the mid-80s. Rain and storm chances will remain elevated through Sunday.

Today: PM Showers/Storms.High: 89 Wind: E 5 mph

Tonight: Chance Showers. Low: 72 Wind: Light

Thu: Storms Likely. High: 87 Wind: Light

Thu PM: Showers/Storms. Low: 72 Wind: Calm